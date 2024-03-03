AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,632 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.