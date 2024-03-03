Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8 %

AY stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 423.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

