Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Down 9.3% in February

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,700 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 911,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BATRK. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth $2,933,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 154,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

