Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Down 9.3% in February

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,700 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 911,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BATRK. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanta Braves
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 154,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.15.
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanta Braves
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.