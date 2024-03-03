ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Up 64.8% in February

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the January 31st total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ATIF Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ATIF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. ATIF has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 149.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

