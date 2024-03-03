AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Trading Up 2.7%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $130.00. 5,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.63.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average of $131.16.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $0.93. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 343.14%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.