ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,100 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 979,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $39.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $990.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $991.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $711.54.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ASML by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.