Armistice Capital LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. 665,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $495,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $495,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,051.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,845 shares of company stock worth $10,570,663. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

