Armistice Capital LLC Sells 6,952,000 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.35% of BigBear.ai worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 423,893 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 221.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. 46,593,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 3.85. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

