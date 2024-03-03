Armistice Capital LLC Sells 2,462,036 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462,036 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

LYRA traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 486,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,693. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $299.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

