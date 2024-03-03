Armistice Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Chimerix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chimerix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.17. 714,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

