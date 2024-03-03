Armistice Capital LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 32,985 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NKE traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,388. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

