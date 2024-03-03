Armistice Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 314.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.19% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of AQST traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. 3,704,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,943. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQST has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

