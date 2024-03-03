Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 152,826 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TPR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,383. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.