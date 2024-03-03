Armistice Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.80% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COEP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of COEP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 413,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,127. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

