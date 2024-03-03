Armistice Capital LLC Invests $719,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,845,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.52. 370,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.76. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

