Armistice Capital LLC Invests $636,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,768,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BJ stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.47. 1,272,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,308. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

