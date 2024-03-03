Armistice Capital LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.82% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARQQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arqit Quantum by 2,831.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arqit Quantum by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 374,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 283,755 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Arqit Quantum by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ARQQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,075. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

