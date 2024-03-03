Armistice Capital LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.65 on Friday, reaching $570.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $591.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.56 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

