Armistice Capital LLC Has $750,000 Stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 62,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

