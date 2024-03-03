Armistice Capital LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,397.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $101.21. 3,761,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

