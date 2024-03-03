Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 944,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

