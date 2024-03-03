Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 876,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GERN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Geron by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Geron by 24.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Geron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 13,532,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,745. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

