Armistice Capital LLC Buys New Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,306. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $167.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

