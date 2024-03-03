Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,470,000 Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.37% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DARE. Dawson James downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

DARE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 576,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,247. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

