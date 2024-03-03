Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 651,000 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.56% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. 617,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Checkpoint Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

