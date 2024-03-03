Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.37 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.110 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.84. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

