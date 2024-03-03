Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$38.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$35.29 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.29.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7906627 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total transaction of C$173,850.00. Insiders have sold 11,568 shares of company stock valued at $407,260 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

