Ariel Investments LLC Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,612,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,857 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $86,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Masco by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1,307.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,010 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MAS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $77.64.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

