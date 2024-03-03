Ariel Investments LLC Trims Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187,603 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up 2.2% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 3.54% of First American Financial worth $206,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after buying an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $12,094,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,615,000 after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. 485,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

