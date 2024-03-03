Ariel Investments LLC Takes Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,606,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,186,000. Sphere Entertainment comprises 1.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $32,884,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $24,458,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $23,152,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $13,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $11,890,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPHR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPHR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

