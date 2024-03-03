Ariel Investments LLC Sells 63,174 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,174 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.99% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $63,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.30. 216,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.52. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

