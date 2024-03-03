Ariel Investments LLC Sells 2,998,704 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,161,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,998,704 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $54,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 16,912,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,672,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

