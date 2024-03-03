Ariel Investments LLC Sells 104,432 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,432 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Amdocs worth $43,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 568,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

