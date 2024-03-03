Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 3,625 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $37,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Up 1.3 %

MIDD stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.15. 544,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,441. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

