Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 261,050 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 2.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Generac worth $219,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.18. 840,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

