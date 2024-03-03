Ariel Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.90% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $144,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

CHKP traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,430. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.30. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

