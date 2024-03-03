Ariel Investments LLC Has $72.64 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of J. M. Smucker worth $72,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.0 %

SJM traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.54. 1,779,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

