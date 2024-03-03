Ariel Investments LLC Has $51.45 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,176 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of BorgWarner worth $51,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1 %

BWA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 2,754,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,832. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

