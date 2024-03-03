Ariel Investments LLC Has $21.77 Million Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 873,834 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Telefônica Brasil worth $21,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 302,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 230.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,637,000 after purchasing an additional 469,546 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,094,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 35.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. 724,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,581. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.