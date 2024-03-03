Ariel Investments LLC Has $185.53 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,872 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming accounts for about 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $185,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,988,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Bwcp LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 338,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $4,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,946 shares of company stock worth $17,197,988. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.88. 996,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,163. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

