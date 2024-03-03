Ariel Investments LLC Has $154.83 Million Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,799,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,070 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld makes up approximately 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 13.81% of OneSpaWorld worth $154,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 94.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.15. 931,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

