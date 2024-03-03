Ariel Investments LLC Has $138.34 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 483,338 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $138,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after buying an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,517,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after buying an additional 1,362,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,328. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

