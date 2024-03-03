Ariel Investments LLC Has $134.58 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,429,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,309 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $134,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,786 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 304,754 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ADT by 44.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 602,704 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 90.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,873 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,597. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

