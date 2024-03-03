Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group accounts for 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.77% of The Carlyle Group worth $191,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $5,578,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. 2,050,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,735. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

