Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 21,971 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $35,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.01. 740,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

