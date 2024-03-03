Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned 0.37% of Everbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 39.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 61,295 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 23.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 246,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

View Our Latest Report on EVBG

Everbridge Trading Up 25.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $7.30 on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.