Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes $599,000 Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663,182 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,831,000 after acquiring an additional 630,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 346,448 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 208,817 shares during the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,412,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

