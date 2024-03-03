Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 343,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned about 0.68% of Stem worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Stem by 33.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Stem by 106.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Stem by 62.2% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,909,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of STEM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.58. 5,955,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,527. The company has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.54.

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $45,616.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,715 shares of company stock worth $368,948. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

