Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 3,100 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.7% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 463.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR traded up $23.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $743.75. 634,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $651.26 and its 200 day moving average is $555.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,673 shares of company stock valued at $103,189,384. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

