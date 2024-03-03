Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Reduces Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 102.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Primoris Services by 185.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 58,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 379,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $41.11.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

